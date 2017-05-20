Alleged Moto Z2 stops by GeekBench confirming key specs

Earlier this year, Lenovo revealed that it will kill the ZUK lineup of smartphones in order to focus on the Moto brand. Ever since Moto G was announced a few years back, the brand remains to be one of the best-sellers across the world.

Recently, a leaked presentation showed that Lenovo will come up with both the Moto Z and Moto X smartphones this year. Since then, the leaks and speculations surrounding Moto Z2 have increased in number. For the past few days, we have been coming across leaked Moto Z2 renders confirming the presence of a dual-lens rear camera, redesigned fingerprint sensor, and the overall design. Today, we have details on the what could be the innards of the device.

We say so as the Moto Z2 has appeared on the GeekBench database scoring stunning results. On the benchmark database, the smartphone has appeared with the model number XT1650. Since last year, this model number has been listed on the GeekBench database many times but this listing is believed to be that of the upcoming Moto Z2 as it is seen to have the Snapdragon 835 SoC under its hood.

The benchmark result seems to have been uploaded in January this year and shows specs such as 4GB RAM and Android 7.1 Nougat OS. The listing shows that the Moto Z2 has scored 1930 points in the single core test and 6207 points in the multi-core test.

The Moto Z2 lineup for this year is said to comprise of two models - Moto Z2 Play and Moto Z2 Force. These models have been leaked in many press renders showing their alleged design. Apart from the above-mentioned features, these smartphones are believed to arrive with support for Moto Mods, the modular accessories those can be snapped onto their back.

