Moto Z2 might be announced on June 21

Motorola has already unveiled a slew of smartphones including the Moto Z2 Plus, Moto C and Moto C Plus. With a number of them yet to be announced, Motorola Brazil has sent media invites for a Hello Moto event that is slated for June 21, claim those at Motorola-fans.

The company is yet to confirm the name of the smartphone that might be announced on June 21. However, the speculations that are making rounds on the internet suggest that the unannounced Moto smartphone that was certified by FCC carrying the model number XT1797. The FCC certification shows that the mysterious Moto smartphone might feature a 5.5-inch display and employ a Snapdragon 30 SoC. Also, it is listed to draw power from a 3000mAh battery under its hood.

Moto E4 Plus launch is bleak

Given the specifications revealed by the FCC documentation, the possibilities of seeing the Moto E4 Plus at the Hello Moto event on June 21 are pretty bleak. We say this as the Moto E4 Plus is rumored to arrive with a juicy 5000mAh battery. Moreover, this smartphone is not expected to be launched until July.

Moto Z2 could be announced

The Moto Z2 recently surfaced on the Geekbench database revealing its possible specifications. Going by the listing, there are possibilities for us to witness the launch of the Moto Z2 or the Moto X4 at the June 21 event to happen in Brazil.

Details are scarce

Apart from sending the invites for the Hello Moto event, the company hasn't revealed any other details about what we can expect at the event on June 21. With the Moto Z2 Play already released, the next one that could be launched is the Moto Z2. The device is likely to arrive with a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM.