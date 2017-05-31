Moto Z2 may not include audio jack; comes with redesigned fingerprint sensor

Just a few hours back, we got to know that the Motorola is planning to launch its Moto Z2 Play on June 1. It is already known that the company is working on various smartphones under Moto Z, Moto X, Moto G, Moto M, Moto E, and Moto C series.

In those series, Moto Z lineup consists of three models - the standard Moto Z2, the shatterproof Moto Z2 Force, and the budget-friendly Moto Z2 Play. Now, a set of new leaked images of standard Moto Z2 has surfaced online revealing few of its features. This leak shows the phone in a wrapped case, but few key pieces of information can be gathered here.

No audio jack To keep up with the current trend, Motorola ditched audio jacks in few of its smartphones. The Moto Z Force and Moto Z are the first one to remove it. Later, there were rumors claiming that Z2 Force will include this 3.55mm audio jack in it. Now, the newly leaked image of Moto Z2 confirms that it is going to follow the same pattern of Moto Z by removing this feature. Gold color variant The leaked image shows the phone in gold color wrapped in a blue cover. On the top, you can see a SIM tray along with an antenna line in the center. Whereas, at the bottom, there is only a USB Type-C port.

Other details On the back, there is a dual-camera setup which is aligned horizontally with a camera bump. On the front, there is a speaker in the center with selfie camera and a flash. You can also notice a redesigned fingerprint scanner in the bottom of the device. Specs and features Moto Z2 appeared on Geekbench revealing few specs of it. It managed to score 1930 points in single core test and 6207 points in the multi-core test. As per this listing, the phone will run on Android 7.1 Nougat OS and comes with 4GB RAM. Only these information are known so far. Let us wait until the company officially launches this handset.

