Moto Z2 Play to draw power from a 3000mAh battery, confirms Lenovo

The upcoming Moto Z2 lineup of smartphones are hitting the headlines almost every day revealing some or the other details. Following the TENAA certification that has let out the key specs of the Moto Z2 Play, we have a sort of confirmation from Lenovo itself.

Well, Lenovo has taken to the official Twitter handle to confirm that the Moto Z2 Play will draw power from a 3000mAh battery. It is known that the device will feature a non-removable 3000mAh Li-Ion battery under its hood. Notably, the Moto Z Play launched last year had a 3510mAh battery and its successor will have a smaller battery than it.

As per the previous leaks, the Moto Z2 Play will not different a lot from the Moto Z Play of last year. However, the upcoming model is believed to bring about improvements in almost all segments. The Moto Z2 Play is likely to flaunt a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 626 processor under its hood. The processor is believed to be coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage capacity.

At its rear, the Moto Z2 Play is said to feature a 12MP main snapper with dual pixel auto focus. The other aspects that we can expect to see on the Moto Z2 Play are a redesigned fingerprint sensor at the front and the support for the Moto Mods accessories.

Lenovo that owns Motorola is speculated to launch the Moto Z2 Force and Moto Z2 Play sometime in June with the Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. The company is also prepping to launch the Moto X (2017) and Moto E4 and E4 Plus later this year.

