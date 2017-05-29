Moto Z2 Play color and release date revealed by the digital poster

Moto Z2 Play can be seen everywhere on the internet in the form of leaks and rumors. But now it looks like the release date of the much-anticipated smartphone, Z2 Play is nearing.

Two digital posters have been surfaced online revealing its release date as well as color. Even few details regarding the phone design can be interpreted using this poster. Twitter leakers, Roland Quandt and Tech Droider Vaibhav have released these two posters which managed to give away some important information of the upcoming device.

Colors and details leaked In the poster released by Roland Quandt, three pictures of Moto Z2 Play series can be seen along with a bearded hipster. The picture reveals the phone in three different shaded colors- black and gray, white and silver and white and gold. Also Read: Moto Z2 Play visits Geekbench and GFXBench revealing possible specs It also reveals few details of the device such as a camera on the right, dual-tone LED flash on the left and physical home button in the bottom which can even function as a fingerprint scanner. Release date Details regarding the release date have been revealed by another poster by Tech Droider Vaibhav. It is a Spanish media invite which has the same bearded hipster in the display. According to this invitation, the smartphone should be launched in the coming week as the event is scheduled to happen on June 1. These are just the leaks, the company has not yet confirmed these details. Rumors so far According to the leaks and rumors seen so far, Moto Z2 Play will have a full HD OLED panel of 5.5-inch and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The device is said to be powered by latest Snapdragon 630/626 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage.

