Moto Z2 Play goes on sale via Flipkart at Rs. 27,999: Is available at offline retail stores as well.

The Moto Z2 Play was launched last week in India and while we were waiting for the sale it looks the device has finally been made available for the consumers to buy.

The new Motorola smartphone is now available for purchase via Flipkart as well as via offline stores. Moto Z2 Play is priced at Rs. 27,999. And now that the smartphone is going on sale, the e-commerce company is also providing some offers with the Moto Z2 Play. As such, Flipkart has listed "no-cost EMI" options and a 5 percent instant discount for all Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders.

Flipkart is also offering a buyback guarantee offer for Rs. 599. With this offer, users will get guaranteed Rs. 11,000 on the exchange of Moto Z2 Play on Flipkart within six to eight months from purchase. There is also an option for nine to 12 months but the exchange value will go down to Rs. 8,500.

Consumers can also get an extra Rs. 2,000 discount on exchange and up to 55 percent off on select Mods purchase. Similarly, if customers buy the Moto Z2 Play along with the Hasselblad True Zoom Camera and the JBL SoundBoost speaker Mods, they will be eligible for 57 percent discount on the Mods. Lenovo has also announced a 100GB additional Reliance Jio 4G data offer for Jio users.

In any case, if you are interested in the device here are some specifications and features of the device.

Display, RAM, and Storage Moto Z2 Play comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a pixel density of 401ppi. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor which is paired with 4GB RAM. The handset offers 64GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded via microSD card up to 2TB. Cameras Talking about the cameras, the smartphone is equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera along with 1.4-micron pixel sensor, f/1.7 aperture, a dual-LED flash, as well as laser and dual autofocus lens. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with a f/2.2 aperture, wide-angle lens, and a dual-LED CCT flash. Battery and Software The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery and comes bundled with TurboPower charger. As per the company, the charger delivers 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes, while the smartphone delivers up to 30 hours of mixed usage. The handset runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Other features Moto Z2 Play comes with connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C (3.1), a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, FM radio, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The Moto Z2 Play weighs 145 grams and measures 156.2x76.2x5.99mm. The smartphone is available is Lunar Grey and Fine Gold color options.