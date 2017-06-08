Moto Z2 Play will be launched in India today: Watch the live stream here

Lenovo's Moto brand unveiled the Moto Z2 Play last week and confirmed that the smartphone will be released in India in a week. As assured, the smartphone is all set to be released in India today.

The company is all set to live stream the launch of the Moto Z2 Play in India on their official YouTube handle. Even the pre-bookings for the smartphone will be open starting from today. The launch event is slated to start at 12PM today. The company has revealed some of the pre-booking offers already. It is said that the consumers need to pay Rs. 2,000 initially amount and the rest of the amount can be paid over ten months without any interest charges.

Freebies for pre-booking

For those who pre-book the Moto Z2 Play, Lenovo will offer the Moto Armor pack that will include the protective accessories. It is also believed that there will be some attractive offers on the Moto Mods, but the same is yet to be confirmed by the company.

Moto Z2 Play specs

To recap on its specifications, the Moto Z2 Play running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 626 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. The microSD card slot supports up to 2TB expandable storage. There are USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack as well.

The camera aspects include a 12MP main snapper with dual-LED flash and f/1.7 aperture. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with a wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture, and dual-LED flash. The other goodies on board include 4G LTE, 3000mAh battery with TurboPower charger that can charge the device up to 50% in 30 minutes and a water repellent nano-coating as well.

Moto Mods support

The Moto Z2 Play supports Moto Mods and some of them were unveiled along with the smartphone. These are the new JBL SoundBoost 2 mod that can give 10 hours of playback time. It has a water-repellent coating and a fabric body. The new TurboPower mod features a 15W fast charging battery and there are LED indicators at the rear. The Moto Gamepad Mod that has physical gaming controls for the mobile gaming enthusiasts and the Moto Style Shells has wireless charging support and is available in different finishes.