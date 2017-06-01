Moto Z2 Play specs and price are out prior to its official launch today

Motorola is all set to unveil a new smartphone today and the device is believed to be the Moto Z2 Play. Before the official launch teased by Motorola Canada, it looks like the device has been listed in Brazil.

While there are a few more hours left for the launch of the Moto Z2 Play, it looks like the smartphone has been listed online by an impatient Brazilian retailer. The listing shows that the handset is new and still unannounced on the retailer's website. It is not too surprising to see the listing on a Brazilian website as it is one of the big markets for the brand.

The listing on the retailer's website lists the complete specs of the Moto Z2 Play. Going by the same, the smartphone is likely to arrive with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p AMOLED display and employ a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 626 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The camera department is likely to comprise of a 12MP main snapper with Dual Pixel, dual LED flash, 4K video recording support and laser auto focus. Up front, the Moto Z2 Play boasts of a 5MP front-facer with dual-LED flash.

The Moto Z2 Play is believed to be packed with connectivity features such as NFC, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and dual SIM functionality. The device is listed to run on Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Besides revealing the specifications, the Brazilian listing shows that the Moto Z2 Play will be priced at BRL 2,699 (approx. Rs. 54,000). This price is claimed to include the projector Moto Mod as well. Notably, the smartphones are usually too expensive in Brazil than in the other global markets. So, we can expect a more reasonable pricing when the device is officially launched.

