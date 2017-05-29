Moto Z2 Play live images leaked along with retail box and other components

With the numerous leaks and rumors that we have seen and heard about the upcoming Moto Z2 Play, it is evident that Motorola is going to launch the device pretty soon.

That being said, just as we are nearing to the launch of the new smartphone, a fresh leak has surfaced online. This time the leak shows the retail box of the device along with all the other components and live images of the smartphone.

SEE ALSO: Moto Z2 Play visits Geekbench and GFXBench revealing possible specs

Talking about the retail box, it comes in red color and you can see the Moto logo along with the model of the smartphone on the front. Further, Moto Snaps is mentioned and it could basically mean that the device will support Moto Mods as well. You can see the Lenovo branding at the side.

Inside the box, you will see a charger, USB cable, earphones and the standard warranty papers. Well, that is pretty much about it regarding the packaging of the device.

Coming to the device we have already seen how it looks and what it features from the earlier leaks. But again with today's leak, it more or less confirms the previous details.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Specifications Talking about Moto Z2 Play, the plastic on phone's display reveals the key specifications. According to the provided information, the smartphone will come with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The smartphone will feature a 12-megapixel camera with dual pixel and laser autofocus at the rear. The phone will come with a fingerprint sensor and there will be a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. SEE ALSO: Moto Z2 Play color and release date revealed by the digital poster Besides, earlier reports have revealed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, will come with a 5MP front camera, and run on Android Nougat. Design Aspects Apart from the specifications and features, in terms of design, the smartphone looks pretty similar to its predecessor, the Moto Z Play. Magnetic pins are present, meaning the smartphone supports Moto Mods. The volume and power buttons are on the right. At the front, there is a flash along with an earpiece and front camera at the top. At the bottom, there is a home button which doubles as the fingerprint sensor as well. Expected Launch Date While the Moto Z2 Play has already been leaked online in several occasions, Motorola is expected to unveil the device on June 1. Earlier leaks have also mentioned that the smartphone will most likely come in white/gold, black/gray and white/silver color variants.