Moto Z2 Play may get launched on June 1 at Computex 2017

As we know, Moto Z lineup consists of three models - the standard Moto Z2, the shatterproof Moto Z2 Force, and the budget-friendly Moto Z2 Play. The Z2 Play was rumored to be a downgraded version of its predecessor- Moto Z Play. Now a new leak has popped up online telling that this budget-friendly Z2 Play will be released at Computex 2017 on June 1.

Not just this, even an image of this handset has been leaked in Google Plus along with a sealed package. A screenshot of the CPU-Z app has also been leaked which spoke about the full specification of the device.

Known as Moto Snaps Called as ‘Moto Snaps', this phone supports the first generation Moto Mods in it. This time Motorola designed this device with an aluminum body on the back instead of glass body like other phones under this brand. Specs known so far To speak about the specs, the phone will have a 5.5-inch Full HD display like Z Play. The device will be powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chipset, which is not a better option when compared with the Snapdragon 625 SoC used in its predecessor. Also on the graphics side, the phone comes packed with the same Adreno 506 GPU. Major upgrades Though this upcoming model has nothing special to offer, it has made some major upgrades on memory and camera part. The device is said to pair with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. It will sport a 12MP dual pixel camera with laser autofocus support and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter, which has dual tone LED flash as well. Also Read: The Moto Z2 Play with SD 626 SoC again spotted on Geekbench Other details The device will house a battery of 3000mAh instead of 3510mAh offered in Moto Z Play. Since the phone is designed to look slim, it comes with the thickness of 5.9mm. There is a high probability of Motorola releasing this handset after two days.

