Moto Z2 Play with new Moto Mods, 4GB RAM, 3000mAh battery is official

As teased, the Moto Z2 Play was launched in the mid-range smartphone segment. The phone features notable design changes, upgraded internals and better camera than its prequel. Also, it brings to us a new lineup of Moto Mots supporting it.

The Moto Z2 Play has been announced in three color variants - Nimbus Blue, Fine Gold, and Lunar Gray. The device is priced starting from $499 (approx. Rs. 32,000). While the global availability is yet to be announced, it is already available in Brazil for a price equivalent to Rs. 39,500) and the variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The new Moto Mods will be made available across the global markets this summer.

Let's take a look at what else the Moto Z2 Play has got to offer us.

Design has notable changes The Moto Z2 Play boasts of an ultra-slim aluminum unibody design. It is claimed to be ultra-slim as the device measures just 5.99mm thick. The Moto Z2 Play might look similar to the existing model at the first look but it does have a few tweaks such as a redesigned fingerprint sensor at the front and the antenna bands running along the edges at the back. The recent launch is also thinner than the yesteryear model by 1mm. The frame measures the same in order to be compatible with the Moto Mods those were launched last year. This new Moto Z2 Play has a nano-coating that makes it water resistant. Display seems to be decent Talking about its display, the Moto Z2 Play bestows a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p Super AMOLED display. The screen has the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection too. Hardware specs are impressive Under its hood, the Moto Z2 Play makes use of a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 626 processor as it is a mid-range smartphone. This processor is paired with Adreno 506 graphics unit. The device comes in two variants based on the RAM and storage capacity. One variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space while the other variant has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The device has expandable memory capacity up to 2TB using a microSD card. It also comes in both single and dual SIM variants. Has a lasting battery The Moto Z2 Play boasts of a 3000mAh battery with support for Turbo Charging. It is claimed that the Turbo Charging feature will charge the smartphone up to 50% in a time span of just 20 minutes. Camera, connectivity and other specs Booting on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the Moto Z2 Play boasts of a 12MP main snapper with dual-tone LED flash, laser auto focus, 4K video recording support, dual-pixel auto focus and f/1.7 aperture. The front-facing selfie shooter is a 5MP unit with dual-tone LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. The device has a front-facing fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, USB Type-C port, and NFC. New Moto Mods too go official As mentioned above, the Moto Z2 Play supports Moto Mods just like its predecessor. The new JBL SoundBoost 2 mod gives 10 hours of playback time and has a water-repellent coating as well as fabric body. It is priced at $79.99 (approx. Rs. 5,150). The new TurboPower mod has a 15W fast charging battery in it and there is a button at the back with LED indicators. It is claimed that this mod can charge the phone up to 50% in 20 minutes. This mod is also priced at $79.99 (approx. Rs. 5,150). There is a new Moto Gamepad Mod that has physical gaming controls for the mobile gaming enthusiasts. This one is priced the same as the other two. The Moto Style Shells with support for wireless charging comes in different finishes and is priced at $39.99 (approx. Rs. 2,500).