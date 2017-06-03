Moto Z2 Play official video reveals the updated rear camera

Motorola released an official video of the much-hyped Moto phone- Z2 Play. This video highlights few of the changes done to this handset by the manufacturer.

With some design changes, smaller battery, new processor, the company have also updated its rear camera. With a 12MP rear camera and an aperture of f/1.7, it has downgraded the optics part when compared to the original model which comes with a 16MP camera having f/2.0 aperture. This helps Z2 Play to capture the best pictures in the low-light conditions.

The device supports dual autofocus pixels, which helps in fast focusing, whereas the laser autofocus manages to keep the photos sharp in the not-so-good lighting conditions. On the selfie part, the handset sports a 5MP front-facing shooter with a flash.

Called as 'Moto Snaps', this handset supports the first generation Moto Mods in it. With an aluminum body, it comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display like its predecessor, Z Play. The phone will be powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC and Adreno 506 GPU. The processor used here is not a better option when compared with the Snapdragon 625 SoC used in Z-Play.

The Moto Z2 Play is expected to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone will house a battery of 3000mAh instead of 3510mAh offered in its predecessor. It measures just 5.9mm, which makes it look slim and elegant.

The device is rumored to be launched later this summer with a price tag of $500. A Verizon version is also expected to launch around the same time.

