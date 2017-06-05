Moto Z2 Play pre-booking starts on June 8 in India: Includes exciting offers

Lenovo's sub-brand Motorola will be launching its new smartphone the Moto Z2 Play in India soon. And while the launch is yet to happen in the country, the company is already putting up the smartphone for pre-booking.

The company has announced this news via its official Twitter account and has stated that the smartphone will be available for pre-order starting 8 June. And to be precise, Motorola's tweet reads, "Bid Goodbye to a bulky phone & Say Hello to re-defined sleekness on the #MotoZ2Play!"

Interestingly, the company is also offering pre-booking offers for the consumers. The first one is a 'Hello Finance' offer through which buyers can pre-book the device for Rs 2,000 and can pay EMIs up to 10 months without any interest. The offer is only valid through Bajaj Finserv or Homecredit. Alternatively, buyers can also swipe their card and convert the payment into 3/6/9/12 months EMI without any interest at select stores.

Motorola will also be offering some interesting offers on Select Moto Mods. Finally, the company will also provide Moto Armor Pack that comes packed 'with protective accessories to keep users worry-free'.

So if you're a Moto fan then you can pre-book the device by clicking here.

Just to recall, Moto Z2 Play was recently launched in the U.S. at a price of $499 (approx Rs. 32,000). The smartphone comes in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold color variants. As for the specifications of the smartphone, it comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display gets a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layering on top for protection. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor clocked at 2.2GHz.

Moto Z2 Play will have two variant in terms of RAM and storage. So one variant will feature 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the other one will sport 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 2TB via micro SD card.

Talking about the cameras, the device is equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera with 1.4-micron pixels, f/1.7 aperture, dual LED flash as well as laser and dual autofocus lens. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture, wide-angle lens, and a front flash. The device runs on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is backed by a 3000mAh battery along with TurboPower charger.

On the connectivity front, the handset offers options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, headphone jack, NFC, FM radio, and GPS/ A-GPS.