Moto Z2 Play might have a smaller battery and bigger RAM than Z Play

Earlier this year, the press renders of the yet to be official Motorola Moto Z2 Play hit the web. Back then, the smartphone was believed to be the upgraded version of the original Moto Z Play that was announced in the last year.

A recent report by Venture Beat shows that the speculations of an upgraded Moto Z Play that is in the making could be wrong. The report adds that the Moto Z2 Play won't come with many improvements. It is said to be worse than the yesteryear model in one of the key areas. Well, the talk is about the battery capacity. Going by the report, the upcoming Moto smartphone will have a smaller 3000mAh battery while its predecessor uses a capacious 3510mAh battery.

Given the fact that battery life is a major concern for the smartphone users, the Moto Z2 Play likely to feature a smaller battery may not sound impressive among the buyers. Eventually, the device in question is said to 1mm thinner and 20 grams lighter than its predecessor and that's not surprising as the battery will be smaller.

Leaving these aside, the Moto Z2 Play is speculated to arrive with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space while its predecessor has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The other aspects likely to speculated include a Snapdragon 626 processor, a 12MP main snapper with dual pixel autofocus for better image quality, a 5MP selfie shooter and Android 7.1 Nougat OS.

The original Moto Z Play went official in August last year and its successor is believed to be unveiled earlier in June this year. We can expect to witness the launch of the Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force at the event.

