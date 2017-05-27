Moto Z2 Play visits Geekbench and GFXBench revealing possible specs

The upcoming Motorola smartphones, especially the Moto Z2 Play is hitting the rumor mills repeatedly. The device is expected to be the successor to the Moto Z Play that went official in the last year.

Earlier this month, a leaked presentation confirmed that Lenovo is prepping two smartphones under the Moto Z lineup this year. The two models in question are the Moto Z2 Play and Moto Z2 Force. The Z2 Play leaks are increasing by the day. It was only on yesterday that we saw the renders of the smartphone making rounds on the internet and now the device has visited GFXBench and Geekbench revealing its possible specifications.

Specs are similar to the TENAA listing The specifications that the latest GFXBench listing has revealed seem to match those specifications that were revealed by the TENAA listing earlier this month. The benchmark listing shows that the Moto Z2 Play will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and bestow a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. The device is listed to be powered by a Snapdragon 626 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. It is believed to have 64GB internal storage space expandable further with a microSD card. Also read: Moto Z2 Play imaging aspects The Moto Z2 Play is said to comprise of a 16MP main snapper at its rear with support for 4K video recording. Up front, the smartphone is likely to boast of a 5MP selfie camera. This camera sounds to be much better than the 12MP rear camera seen on the Moto Z Play launched last year. Lenovo confirms 3000mAh battery A few days back, we came across a report regarding the battery capacity of the Moto Z2 Play smartphone. Lenovo had taken to Twitter to confirm that the Moto Z2 Play will be powered by a 3000mAh battery under its hood. Also read: Moto Z2 Play to draw power from a 3000mAh battery, confirms Lenovo Geekbench performance is also out The Moto Z2 Play also hit the Geekbench performance site and was seen scoring 891 points in the single-core test and 4538 points in the multi-core test. It looks like the smartphone will render a better performance and improved user experience in comparison to its predecessor despite falling short on the battery capacity. A leaked render tips at June 8 launch A recently leaked render of the Moto Z2 Play shows the date June 8 on the home screen of the smartphone. This makes us believe that the device might be launched within a fortnight.

