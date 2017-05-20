Moto Z2 Play spotted on TENAA: Key specs revealed

The Moto Z2 Play has been subject to a lot of rumors lately. Earlier today, we told you about the phone making an appearance on the Geekbench. The benchmark listing revealed some of the key features and specifications of the device. Now, the phone has been spotted on the Chinese certification site, TENAA.

Bearing the model number XT1710-08, the alleged Moto Z2 Play apparently sports a single rear camera housed in a circular module. You can also see a dual-LED flash placed under the camera module. The images posted on TENAA allows us to take a look at all the sides of the device. As seen from the image, there is a physical home button on the front of the Moto Z2 Play.

Strangely, the left side of the phone doesn't have any buttons. While on the right side, there are three buttons.

Now coming to the specifications, the Moto Z2 Play is going to come equipped with a processor running at 2.2GHz. However, the TENAA listing has not specified the chipset.

The memory aspect is taken care of by 64GB of internal storage along with 4GB of RAM. The default storage can be further expanded via a microSD card slot.

On the software front, the device will arrive with pre-installed Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS right out of the box. The TENAA listing has further revealed that the Moto Z2 Play will feature a 12MP primary shooter on the back, while on the front there will be a 5MP snapper for taking selfies and video calls.

Other than that, the handset will come with a 2820mAh battery for keeping the lights on.

