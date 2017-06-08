Moto Z2 Play with 4GB RAM launched at Rs. 27,999; sale debuts on June 15

As expected, the Moto Z2 Play has been launched in India at an event today. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 27,999.

The Moto Z2 Play comes with a slew of attractive specifications and features. Just like the previous generation Moto Z Play, this one also comes with support for Moto Mods, the accessories those can be snapped on to the back of the smartphone. The device supports the last year's Moto Mods as well as the new ones those were launched along with it in the last week.

Let's take a look at more details of the Moto Z2 Play including its specs, features, software, and availability from here.

Moto Z2 Play design

The Moto Z2 Play features an ultra-slim aluminum unibody design measuring just 5.99mm thick. The device is almost reminiscent to its predecessor except for a few changes such as a redesigned fingerprint sensor below the screen and the antenna bands that run along the edges at its rear. The dimensions (except for the thickness) are similar to the yesteryear model in order to support the old Moto Mod accessories. It also features a water-repellent nano-coating on the interior and exterior.

Full HD 1080p display

The Moto Z2 Play adorns a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p Super AMOLED display with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. This is a standard screen size that we see in any smartphone in the mid-range price bracket nowadays.

Hardware specs of Moto Z2 Play

The Moto Z2 Play employs a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 626 processor paired with Adreno 506 graphics unit. The device has been launched in two variants - one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and the other with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. In India, it is the 4GB RAM variant that has been made available. Both the variants support expandable storage space up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Moto Z2 Play camera

The Moto Z2 Play boasts of a 12MP main snapper with dual-tone LED flash, laser auto focus, 4K video recording support, dual-pixel auto focus and f/1.7 aperture. The front-facing selfie shooter is a 5MP unit with dual-tone LED flash and f/2.2 aperture

30 hours of battery life

The Moto Z2 Play is powered by a 3000mAh battery with support for Turbo Charging. It is claimed that the Turbo Charging feature will give the smartphone 7 hours of usage time in just 15 minutes of charging. Also, the battery is claimed to last for up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Other aspects of Moto Z2 Play

The other goodies on board the Moto Z2 Play include Android 7.1.1 Nougat, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, front-facing fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, and NFC.

Price and availability

The Moto Z2 Play is priced at Rs. 27,999. In the online market, it is exclusive to Flipkart. Also, the device is available via all the retail outlets across the country. The device will be available for pre-booking starting from today until June 14. The sale will debut on June 15 across both the offline and online channels.

Pre-booking offers

As mentioned above, the pre-booking of the Moto Z2 Play happen from June 8 to June 14. there are four pre-booking offers that are attractive. Check them out from here.

Choose one Moto Mod accessory and 50% off on it.

No interest and processing fee on choosing EMI payment mode.

Get an Armor Pack comprising of a protective aluminum metal case, a colorful back shell and selfie stick for free.

Get 100GB additional data on Reliance Jio SIM card. Notably, the Jio data offer will be available even after the pre-booking period.

Moto Mods

As mentioned above, the Moto Z2 Play supports Moto Mods just like its predecessor. The new ones launched this year include a new JBL SoundBoost 2 mod, TurboPower mod, Moto Gamepad Mod and Moto Style Shells.