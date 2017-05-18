Purported Moto Z2 leaks again tipping launch date is getting closer

Since the past few days, we have seen a lot of leaks showing the second-generation Moto Z2. The speculations are that the company will unveil Moto Z2 Force and Moto Z2 Play.

The latest leak surrounding this upcoming smartphone lineup shows a much clearer image of the smartphone, the Moto Z2. This device is the successor to the yesteryear flagship - Moto Z that introduced the Moto Mods modular accessories. The leaked image is definitely not the first generation model as the fingerprint scanner has a new oval shape instead of a small square-shaped sensor.

Moto Mods support The company made it clear that all the handsets in the Moto Z lineup will support the Moto Mods modular accessories. These accessories can be snapped onto the handsets using the magnetic pins that are found at the rear. This way, users can add additional functionality such as battery pack, additional zoom, etc. to the handsets. June launch possible A previously leaked image of the alleged Moto Z2 smartphone shows the complete design of the device. It also shows a similar fingerprint sensor at the front as in the latest one. Moreover, the render of the Moto Z2 shows June 8 as the date on the clock widget. This may not be the confirmed launch date, but it is a practice followed by manufacturers in many cases to align the date on the phone with the actual launch date. Also read: Moto Z2 Force and Z2 Play official press render hits the web Moto Z2 Play and Z2 Force in the making The major differences between the Moto Z2 Play and Z2 Force seem to be at the rear. The Z2 Play seems to have a single camera while the Z2 Force has a dual-lens rear camera setup placed horizontally within the circular camera enclosing. Other difference between the two is the 3.5mm audio jack that is missing in the Z2 Play. Maybe, we can expect the smartphone to arrive with a USB Type-C port as the same is becoming a standard these days.

