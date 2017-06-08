Moto Z2 with Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM visits Geekbench

Motorola's alleged flagship smartphone - Moto Z2 has been spotted on the benchmark website Geekbench. The listing sheds light on the device's performance as well as some of its key specs.

Going by the Geekbench listing of the Moto Z2, the upcoming flagship smartphone is said to arrive with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. This processor will have eight cores and the maximum frequency at which it can be clocked is claimed to be 1.9GHz. The listing also shows the use of Android 540 graphics unit and 4GB RAM. The Moto Z2 is listed to boot on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

Snapdragon 835 SoC is definite

This is a spec that cannot be denied as most flagship smartphones launched this year make use of the Snapdragon 835 Soc, which was unveiled in January this year at the CES 2017 tech show. Notably, the processor is said to be the company's first 64-bit SoC based on the 10nm process. Except for the LG G6, all the other flagship smartphones have used this processor under their hood.

More variants possible

While the listing spotted on Geekbench shows the use of 4GB RAM, we do expect the smartphone to be launched in different variants. If there exists a higher-end model, then we can expect more amount of RAM in it as well.

Close to HTC U11

Going by the listing, the Moto Z2 seems to have achieved a score of 1879 in the single-core test and 6503 in the multi-core test. This points out that the upcoming flagship device is nowhere close to the Samsung Galaxy S8/Galaxy S8+ but to the HTC U11 in terms of performance.

All we need to do is just wait for more details regarding the upcoming flagship smartphone is revealed or for Lenovo to unleash the Moto Z2 officially.