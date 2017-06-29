Moto Z2 visits GFXBench ahead of its expected launch

Already, the Moto Z2 Play has been announced and is also available in some markets. The company is yet to unveil the Moto Z2 Force as one of the variants of the upcoming Moto Z2.

Now, the second generation Moto Z aka Moto Z2 has been spotted on the GFXBench benchmark database. The specifications revealed by the benchmark listing seemingly confirm the specs revealed by the Geekbench listing a few weeks back. The previous listing revealed the presence of the Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4GB RAM but the latest one has a few more information.

It is known that the Moto Z2 might flaunt a dual-lens rear camera and this recent benchmark listing reveals that one of those sensors will be a 12MP unit. The front-facer might be a 5MP sensor, which remains to be the same as the one we saw last year on the original Moto Z. Previously, we have seen the Moto Z2 renders hitting the web.

On the storage front, the Moto Z2 appears to have a base storage capacity of 64GB that is twice as that of the yesteryear models. Also, it is listed to feature a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p display and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. Besides these aspects, the other specifications remain unknown for now.

Motorola had sent out invites for a launch event to be held on June 27. At this event, the company was expected to announce the Moto Z2 but we did not come across any such launch. However, there is a launch event slated for June 20 and there are possibilities for the company ton unveil both the Moto X4 and Moto Z2 at this event tomorrow.