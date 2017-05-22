Motorola announces a discount on the Moto Z Play smartphone

Lenovo-owned Motorola has just announced an offer on its Moto Z Play smartphone. The smartphone as such is getting a discount of $50(approx Rs. 3,226.) on the original price of $449 (approx, Rs. 28,971). The smartphone is now retailing at $399 (approx Rs, 25,745).

However, this offer is currently live in the U.S. So interested consumers in the U.S. can visit the Motorola website and purchase the device at a lower rate. The company is offering a promo code "MOTOZPLAY50OFF" which buyers will need to use when paying for the device. So after applying the code consumers will get the discount.

Further, the smartphone that the company is offering is an unlocked version which is compatible with GSM networks. Besides the offer is valid until May 27 only.

On a positive note, the company might expand the offer to other countries as well. If you go by recent reports Motorola is gearing up to launch Moto Z Play's successor the Moto Z2 Play in the coming days and basically, the company might be trying cut down the price on the older model. If it does happen we will update you on the details and that you will not miss the deal.

As of now, Motorola hasn't officially said anything.

Features and Specifications Talking about the smartphone, the Moto Z play which was launched last year comes with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM. The smartphone has 32GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable via microSD card up to 2TB. Cameras The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with laser autofocus, PDAF, a f/2.0 aperture, dual-lED flash, and 4K video recording at 30fps. On the front is a 5-megapixel camera with a f/2.2 aperture, a wide-angle lens, and its own flash. SEE ALSO: Moto Z2 Play spotted on TENAA: Key specs revealed Battery and Software The smartphone is backed by a 3510mAh battery that's rated to deliver up to 45 hours of mixed usage battery life, and the bundled TurboPower charger can charge the phone in 15 minutes to deliver 8 hours of battery life. As for the software, Moto Z Play runs on Android Marshmallow and users can upgrade to Nougat. Other features The smartphone comes with connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 156.4x76.4x6.99mm and weighs 165 grams. The Moto Z Play is compatible with Moto Mods also.