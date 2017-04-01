Motorola to bring back RAZR with new name Moto Mod

In 2004, when Motorola released RAZR, people all around started admiring this phone for its unique features. Until 2008, the sales of this phone was in peak compared to other manufacturers.

The company sold over 150 million units of this device worldwide and also released the second generation of it in 2007. To further satisfy its users, it even came up with Android reboot in 2011, which also turned out to be a best-seller in the US. Now once again, this phone is said to make a surprise come back with a different name known as Moto Mod.

Yes, Motorola is teasing its RAZR admirers who were waiting for this moment for years. Since, social media sites are surrounded by so many April fool pranks from few days, hope this does not turn out to be one.

The company posted regarding this unexpected return on its Malaysian Facebook page. It says, "Bringing back the iconic Moto that changed the 2000's. This time, it's new and improved, as a Moto Mod."

Still, Facebook users are not able to believe it completely because the company has used the same tactics last year by uploading YouTube video for Lenovo Tech World. This video made everyone think that the company will bring their favorite RAZR back.

A spokesperson for the company said, " We love how the throwback video has been embraced and the excitement it has generated.The RAZR was one of the most iconic phones ever designed and redefined how stylish a mobile phone can be. While Moto is not re-releasing the RAZR, we will transform mobile again on June 9th."

Though we are not sure about this upcoming Mod, but this Facebook news sounds exciting and will surely grab everyone's attention.