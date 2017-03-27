Motorola India, teases fans with video of upcoming Moto G5

Moto G5 from Motorola, going by the company's disclosure on its social media platform is expected to be coming soon. The Moto G5 is a smaller variant of the Moto G5 Plus which has already been launched in the country. During the launch of the Moto G5 Plus, the company had announced its plans to release the smaller variant of the smartphone.

While, there are no details about the pricing or the release date of the Moto G5, we expect it to be around the corner. Moreover, Motorola India, through a small video clip posted on twitter teased its fans, not revealing anything in detail apart from the name of the smartphone. The device was spotted online last week in a fresh new Blue Sapphire color believed to be a limited edition variant of the smartphone.

Interestingly, the company is implementing a similar strategy that it used last year for the Moto G4. Motorola had launched the Moto G4 Plus first followed by the Moto G4. ON the other hand, the Moto G5 is expected to be priced similarly around the same price range as that of the Moto G4 which was priced at Rs 12,499.

Coming to the specifications of the device, Moto G5 will sport a 5-inch full HD (1080p) display and run Android Nougat out-of-the-box. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 430 processor, the smartphone is said to come in three storage variants. Starting with 2GB of RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage, followed by 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage, and lastly 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage.

The Moto G5 will also feature a fingerprint scanner embedded on the Home button, on the camera front the device boasts of a 13MP primary and a 5MP selfie shooter. A modest 2,800mAh battery will power the device. Connectivity options such as Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are provided with the device.

While comparing the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, they have very few differences such as the size of the display, a more powerful chipset, a slightly larger battery and a slightly better camera. We will keep you posted as and when we get the latest updates of the release date and price.

