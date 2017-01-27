Motorola is betting heavily on Moto Mods

At a time when smartphones seemed to be rather incremental updates of their predecessors than an entirely new and innovative product, Lenovo-owned Motorola had launched the Moto Z (later the Moto Z Play).

While the smartphone itself may not be compelling, the modularity concept that accompanies it is something you'd not see quite often. During the launch, the company promised to out more mods (alongside the ones which are already launched) in the future, and the recently held Moto Collide event in Bangalore is just about it.

At the event, the company revealed its plans to expand the Mods ecosystem to address new technologies, enable new interactions, and delve deeper into consumer categories, and much more. In fact, we also got to see an upcoming mod with an e-ink display which could help you capture selfies with the rear camera.

SEE ALSO: Renders of the upcoming Motorola Moto G5 Plus leaked by a case maker

That's not all of it; the company is already working on a couple of other Mods (details undisclosed) thanks to the Moto Collide event.

Speaking of which, Motorola is hosting hackathons where developers (or students) get access to the Moto Mods MDK through which they can develop their own Mods.

Throughout the hackathon, the company will be providing both hardware and software assistance if needed.

Also, according to our sources, the company will be launching a Moto Mod every month going forward.

For people who are excited about the next-gen Moto Z, according to our sources, the device will get an update after the 12-month cycle.

Most importantly, though these smartphones (including the mods) will be backward and forward compatible for at least five years. Meaning, you can upgrade your smartphone (the Moto Z or Moto Z Play) when the next-gen Moto Z phone is launched and still use the Moto Mods you've purchased previously.