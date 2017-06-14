Motorola is now sending out press invites for June 27 event: Moto Z2 likely to be launched

June is and will be a good month for Moto fans as Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched and at the same time is bringing several other smartphones in the market soon.

To make it clearer, the company has already launched the Moto Z2 Play and Moto E4 lineup this month. And the company has sent out invites for an event that will be happening on June 21 in Brazil. Well, Motorola is not done there, they have yet again sent out press invites for an event to be held on June 27.

So with all that has been happening, we are expecting to see some more smartphones from the company soon.

Coming back to the press invite, it doesn't reveal anything concrete. The invite just says "Motorola is back" and we can't make out what the company is actually planning to launch. However, the invite does show a girl with a Moto smartphone in her hand. And we may have something to look forward to as we are now basing our assumptions on that.

Motorola does have several smartphones like Moto G5s+, Moto X4, Moto Z2 and Z2 Force in its pipeline, but going by the phone in the model's hand it looks very slim and sleek. Thus looking at the design of the phone it is very similar to the many leaked images of Moto Z2. So the event that is happening might put the spotlight on Moto Z2.

If it is the Moto Z2 then it will probably be continuing the legacy of Moto Z which also carries the same thin design language. Having said that, as of now we have very less information about Moto Z2. The smartphone was spotted on a benchmarking site with a Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4GB of RAM and it kind of suggested that Moto Z2 will be Motorola's flagship. But apart from that, we have no more information.

As for the rumors, they have suggested that there will be a 6GB RAM variant as well as a dual camera setup and a big, high-resolution display. For now, we'll just have to wait and be alert for any information that may surface in the coming days. There should be several leaks that'll pop up online ahead of the launch event.