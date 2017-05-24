Leaked Moto G5S Plus renders show four colors and dual-lens rear camera

It was only on yesterday that we saw the leaked renders of the Moto G5S smartphone in three color variants - Blue, Grey and Gold. Now, the leaked renders of the bigger variant Sdubbed the Moto G5S have hit the web.

As opposed to the Moto G5S, the Plus variant's renders have been leaked showing that four color variants could be on tow. The possible color options include Gold, Silver, Gold with White front and Silver with White front. The smartphone is expected to arrive with a full metallic chassis. Apart from this, the renders hint at the presence of a dual-lens rear camera module as well on the device.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

First Moto phone to have dual rear cameras If the renders are to be believed, the Moto G5S Plus is believed to be the first smartphone from Motorola's stable to arrive with dual rear cameras. The design also shows a front-facing fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack. The rear panel shows the presence of the Moto logo with a dimple. There seem to be distinctive antenna lines as well. Aluminum at the back From the leaked renders, the Moto G5S and G5S Plus look like they feature aluminum at the rear. However, the sides seem to be made up of plastic. To be larger than the Moto G5 phones The screens of these smartphones are believed to be larger than those of the Moto G5 and G5 Plus. While the Moto G5 has a 5-inch FHD display, the Moto G5S is believed to feature a 5.2-inch FHD display. On the other hand, the Moto G5 Plus has a 5.2-inch FHD screen and Moto G5S Plus is likely to have a 5.5-inch FHD screen. More Moto phones on tow For now, it is not known when the Moto G5S and G5S Plus will be launched. One thing that we are sure of is that Lenovo is going to have a busy year as they are prepping to launch a slew of offerings including Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z2 Play, Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus, and Moto X4.

