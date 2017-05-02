Moto C gets Bluetooth certification; confirmed to use a MediaTek SoC

From the many leaks that we are coming across lately, it can be said that Lenovo's sub-brand Moto is prepping to launch an array of smartphones in the near future. We have already seen renders and specs of Moto E and Moto E4 Plus hitting the web. The next lineup to appear in the headlines is Moto C.

Lately, the Moto C and C Plus smartphones with the model numbers XT1750 and XT1754 reportedly cleared the EAC certification in Russia. Now, the Moto C, the smaller variant of the duo has received the Bluetooth certification. A device with the model number XT1750, that is the Moto C, has got the certification from Bluetooth SIG. As the Bluetooth and WiFi certifications point out that the devices might be launched soon, we can expect the Moto C to go official pretty soon.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

MediaTek SoC confirmed From the certification, it is known that the Moto C with feature Bluetooth 4.2 and equip a MediaTek processor under its hood, which is similar to the earlier rumors. Also read: Moto C, Moto C Plus appears on EAC Certification site Two variants of Moto C possible It is said that the Moto C will arrive in a 3G and 4G variant with a 32-bit and a 64-bit processor respectively. The RAM will be 1GB and storage will be 8GB/16GB. The camera is likely to be a 5MP rear snapper with selfie flash and there is likely to be a 2MP front-facer too. The battery capacity will be 2,350mAh. Also read: Moto C, Moto C Plus render show the budget phones from all angles Moto C Plus to have HD display Previously, it was tipped that both the Moto C and Moto C Plus will boot on Android 7.0 Nougat and boast a 5-inch display just like what we saw on the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. The Moto C will have a FWVGA 854 x 480 pixel resolution while that on the Plus variant will be an HD 720p panel. Also read: Moto E4 Plus hits the web, 5000mAh battery gets confirmed Moto C Plus will have 4G support Moto C Plus is believed to arrive in a 4G LTE variant with 1GB/2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. It is likely to feature an 8MP main snapper and a similar 2MP front-facer. The battery powering the Plus variant is believed to be a 4000mAh unit.

