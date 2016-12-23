Motorola Moto C with Snapdragon 430 SoC Rumored to Launch Soon

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned company, has been doing an excellent job in recent times. The company's Moto Z Play is widely regarded as the best battery smartphone of 2016, and their Moto Z series of phones have taken the modularity to a whole new level.
Recently, the company launched the Motorola Moto M in India, and if the rumors are believed to be true, we might see another smartphone dubbed Motorola Moto C shortly. An Indian tech blog named Techdroider revealed the specifications of the phone.
The Motorola Moto C is expected to come with a 5-inch 720p display with a pixel density of 294 PPI. Having said that, the display will be the same one as seen on the Moto E3 Power. Under-the-hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC along with support for 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
Imaging wise, the phone is expected to carry a 16MP rear facing sensor, which has support for a LED flash, and an 8MP camera can be seen on the front for selfies and video calls. Having said that, this entire package will be backed by a 3800mAh battery.
As of now, there are no details regarding when Motorola will launch the smartphone, but we are expecting them to launch the same at CES 2017.