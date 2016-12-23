Motorola Moto C with Snapdragon 430 SoC Rumored to Launch Soon

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned company, has been doing an excellent job in recent times. The company's Moto Z Play is widely regarded as the best battery smartphone of 2016, and their Moto Z series of phones have taken the modularity to a whole new level.

Recently, the company launched the Motorola Moto M in India, and if the rumors are believed to be true, we might see another smartphone dubbed Motorola Moto C shortly. An Indian tech blog named Techdroider revealed the specifications of the phone.

SEE ALSO: Indian Women Use Their Smartphones More than Men, Says Report

The Motorola Moto C is expected to come with a 5-inch 720p display with a pixel density of 294 PPI. Having said that, the display will be the same one as seen on the Moto E3 Power. Under-the-hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC along with support for 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Imaging wise, the phone is expected to carry a 16MP rear facing sensor, which has support for a LED flash, and an 8MP camera can be seen on the front for selfies and video calls. Having said that, this entire package will be backed by a 3800mAh battery.

As of now, there are no details regarding when Motorola will launch the smartphone, but we are expecting them to launch the same at CES 2017.

Source

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals