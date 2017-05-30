Motorola Moto E4 full specs list, price and shipping date leaked

From what we have seen and heard in the smartphone world lately, Motorola the Lenovo-owned company is going to announce several smartphones soon.

And particularly, the device that the company could soon launch may be the Moto E4. The device has already been leaked recently in several occasions. That being said, we now have the specs, pricing and the expected release date for the device. The details have all been disclosed by the popular tipster Roland Quandt. So basically, the information that he has provided reveals everything about the upcoming phone.

As per his post, Moto E4 will be shipped starting July 17 in Canada. The smartphone is said to come at a price of about $185.69 (approx Rs. 11,962). The full spec list has also been leaked so let's have a look at the details.

Motorola Moto E4: more detailed specs, Canada MSRP is 249,99 CAD, interesting to see NFC (certain markets) and GG3, supposedly ships July 17 pic.twitter.com/IOCddU3o6L — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 28, 2017

Display, Processor, RAM and Storage Considering the specs list to be the final one, Moto E4 comes with a 5.0-inch IPS display with 720x1280 pixel resolution. The display will have a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layering on top for added protection. The smartphone will be powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737M SoC clocked at 1.25GHz and coupled with Mali-T720MP2. Moto E4 will come with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. Camera, Battery, and Software As for the optics, Moto E4 will sport an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash and several other camera modes like Panorama, Geo-tagging and HDR. At the front, the smartphone will feature a 5MP front camera. Additionally, the phone will be backed by a 2,800mAh battery and it will also run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Other features The handset will offer connectivity options like 3.5mm headphone jack and come with a microUSB 2.0 port, 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi802.11a/b/g/n, GPS / GLONASS, FM radio, and sensor onboard include Accelerometer, Proximity sensors. Moto E4 will be made available in Lunar Grey color.