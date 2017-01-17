Motorola Moto G4 Play to receive Android Nougat by January end

The Moto G4 Play is the stripped down version of the Moto G4 Plus.

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned company, is the fastest company in pushing a software update to all of their phones. The company recently rolled out the update to their popular Moto G4 Plus and Moto G4, and it looks like they are all set to start updating the Moto G4 Play to Android Nougat as well.

A user from Germany asked the company on Twitter regarding the update for Moto G4 Play, and in reply, Motorola Germany said that the update would start rolling by the end of January. That said, the Moto G4 Play was also featured on the company's list of Android Nougat supported devices, which was released a couple of months ago.

As promised, Motorola has already seeded the Android Nougat update for both the Moto G4 Plus and Moto G4 in almost all the regions across the globe. Do make a note that this Android Nougat update is not based off 7.1.1. Instead, the update builds of Android 7.0.

Currently, there's no info regarding when the update will be rolled to Indian Moto G4 users, but it won't take much longer than we expect.


