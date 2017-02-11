Motorola Moto G5 European pricing leaked on twitter

Motorola is expected to announce its much-anticipated smartphone the G5 and G5 Plus at the upcoming MWC event this month. While the smartphones are yet to be officially announced, these two smartphones have had a fair share of rumors and leaks.

However, the company seems to be bad at keeping secrets as one of its smartphones the Moto G5 has found itself in the news again. And this time the reports reveal the European pricing of the upcoming Motorola Moto G5 smartphone.

Looks like Moto G5 will launch at much lower prices than G4 in Euroland: 2/16GB for ~189 Euro, 3/16GB for ~209 Euro. (was 249 for G4) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 10, 2017

The price of the upcoming smartphone has been leaked by Roland Quand through twitter. And according to his tweet, the device will start at €189 (approx Rs.13,443) for the 2GB RAM variant and go up to €209 (approx Rs. 14, 866) for the 3GB RAM variant.

Please note that the prices could remain the same or change after the official announcement. It might also vary depending on the country.