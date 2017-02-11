Motorola Moto G5 European pricing leaked on twitter

Motorola Moto G5 European pricing leaked online.

By:

Motorola is expected to announce its much-anticipated smartphone the G5 and G5 Plus at the upcoming MWC event this month. While the smartphones are yet to be officially announced, these two smartphones have had a fair share of rumors and leaks.

Motorola Moto G5 European pricing leaked on twitter

However, the company seems to be bad at keeping secrets as one of its smartphones the Moto G5 has found itself in the news again. And this time the reports reveal the European pricing of the upcoming Motorola Moto G5 smartphone.

The price of the upcoming smartphone has been leaked by Roland Quand through twitter. And according to his tweet, the device will start at €189 (approx Rs.13,443) for the 2GB RAM variant and go up to €209 (approx Rs. 14, 866) for the 3GB RAM variant.

SEE ALSO: Moto G5 Plus image leaked ahead of the launch

Please note that the prices could remain the same or change after the official announcement. It might also vary depending on the country.



Gallery   |   4 Photos
Motorola Moto G5 Concept Design

Read More About motorola | smartphones | mobiles | news

Other articles published on Feb 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers