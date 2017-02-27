Motorola Moto G5 Plus launching in India on March 15

Motorola conducted its press conference yesterday at MWC 2017 and during the event unveiled two mid-range smartphones the Moto G5 and Moto G5 plus. While the said phones do come with a fresh design and features, the company has said that the new devices will deliver enhanced user experience for the consumers.

With such promise, the company has now sent out press invites for an event in Delhi on March 15 where it will be launching the Moto G5 Plus smartphone for the Indian market. And most probably, we will get the official pricing as well as the details on where it will be available for purchase.

However, Motorola in the invite has just mentioned the Moto G5 Plus as of now. It's doubtful and still a mystery whether the company will announce the release date for the smaller variant, the G5 on that day or not.

You either get a flaunt-worthy phone or a fast processor. #WhyCompromise when you can get both? Wait for the #MotoG5Plus.

Arriving on 15/03. pic.twitter.com/qVVQ0EREI7 — Moto India (@Moto_IND) February 27, 2017

In any case, the Moto G5 Plus is fixed and while it is coming soon to India let's see what the device will bring. The Moto G5 Plus will feature a 5.2-inch full HD display and it will be running Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625 chipset paired with 2/3/4 GB of RAM. The smartphone will have storage options of 32GB and 64 GB. Coming to the photography department, the Moto G5 Plus will sport a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. On the software front, the smartphone will run on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

As for power, the Moto G5 Plus will be backed by a 3,000mAh removable battery and the smartphone is said to be compatible with Motorola's TurboPower fast charging technology as well. Further, the Moto G5 Plus will come in Lunar Gray and Fine Gold color variants.