Alleged Moto G5 Plus photos leak, listing sheds light on key specs and pricing

Ever since the launch of the very first Moto G smartphone lineup a few years back, the company become one of the popular brands in the affordable smartphone segment. Also, the Moto G smartphones are one of the best sellers in the global markets.

Now Motorola is in the headlines as its upcoming Moto G5 Plus prototype has been leaked online. The photos of the alleged Moto G5 Plus have been spotted on a listing on a reselling site in Romania. These photos also reveal many details of the device.

One of the leaked photos of the upcoming Motorola smartphone shows that the device might come with a round rear camera housing, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a micro-USB port, and a fingerprint sensor as in the Moto G4 Plus that went official last year.

In terms of looks, the Moto G5 Plus seems to have similar looks as the Moto X (2017) that was leaked in late December. However, it remains unclear if these reports will turn out to be true.

The leaked product listing of the alleged Moto G5 Plus also shed light on the potential specifications of the smartphone. It is likely that the handset might carry the model number XT1685 and feature a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. Under its hood, it is said to employ an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor teamed up with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Also, the other aspects listed include a 13MP rear-facing snapper, a 5MP selfie shooter, a 3,080mAh battery, and Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Going by the listing on the Romanian reselling site, the device seems to be priced at 1650 Romanian Leu (approx. Rs. 26,000). Even the specifications of the Moto G5 Plus seem to be decent enough for the pricing. However, these are not official details and we are yet to get a confirmation from Motorola regarding the device and its specifications. Until then, these details have to be considered as a dose of skepticism.

