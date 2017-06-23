Motorola Moto G5S Plus new render, battery capacity and price leaked

It was in May that we heard of Motorola's upcoming smartphone Moto G5S Plus and since then the rumor mill has been silent for some time. Also, we have not heard anything about the smartphone.

However, last we heard was that the company was planning to announce new smartphones in the coming weeks. While that has been the case, we are assuming that Moto G5S Plus will be one of them. And it could actually be this device.

Well, a new press render of the device has just been shared on Twitter and the leak confirms some of the earlier speculations that we had. Apart from the image of the phone the post also talks about the battery size and the pricing of the handset.

#Dual cam, 3068mAh battery and a NICE Rs18999 to Rs 19999 price? The #motoG5S+ has you covered. pic.twitter.com/Cw2G97IulZ — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 15, 2017

In any case, the new render confirms that the smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup on the back. You can see in the image that will be in a circular module with a dual-LED flash. As of now, we don't know which sensors will be used in the device.

The tipster has also said in his post that G5S Plus will feature a 3068mAh battery. This battery capacity is slightly more than G5 Plus. And finally, in the same post, the source has mentioned that the smartphone will be priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999.

Previous leaks have also revealed some other details like 5.5-inch Full HD display, octa-core CPU, Android Nougat, and full metal body, front mounted fingerprint sensor and 3.5mm headphone jack. Few reports have also said that the smartphone will come in color options like Gold, Grey, and Silver.