Motorola Moto M Android 7.0 Nougat update released in India

Good news for Moto M users. Motorola has now started to roll out Android Nougat update for its Moto M smartphone in India.

So guess it's time to say goodbye to Marshmallow and install Nougat on the smartphone. That being said, the update comes with build number XT1663_S356_170621_ROW and is 1499MB in size. This update does not bring many changes as per the changelog but it does add a Duo video calling application to the smartphone. We are also guessing that the update will also include some bug fixes as well as other improvements in performance.

However, the good thing with this roll out is that Moto M users will now be able to experience Nougat and its features hands on. Besides, Android Nougat brings in a host of new features like multi-window support, data saver, smart notifications, split-screen, more customizable quick settings, improved Google keyboard and more.

Further, the latest Android OS version also brings in 'Double Tap' on the Recent button to switch between the two most recent apps. For extended battery life, Android Nougat now adds updated Doze mode whenever the phone isn't in active use. And there will be a lot of other things as well.

And again as it is with any OTA update the software update will take some time to reach all the Moto M devices. Usually, Moto M owners should receive a notification about the update but they can also check for the update manually by diving into the phone's settings page and click on the "System Updates" tab at the bottom. Users should make sure the data on the device is backed up before updating their devices.

While the firmware update is a large file, users should connect their devices to a Wi-Fi network instead of using their cellular network to download the update. Users must also have 2GB of free space to download and install the update as the update weighs 1499MB. In addition, Motorola also suggests that users should have at least 50percent of battery life for the update to finish successfully.

As it is rolling out in India and the update should be arriving in other countries soon.