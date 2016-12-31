Motorola Moto X (2017) Leaked Image Renders Reveal a Moto Z-Like Design

Not until recently, Lenovo-owned Motorola was believed to have killed the Moto X series of smartphones for the Moto Z lineup. But, earlier this month, live images of Moto X (2017) appeared online giving us a ray of hope that the Moto X lineup will be revived after all. And now, live images and video renders of the phone surfaced online revealing the design aspects, thanks to joint efforts of @OnLeaks and Android Authority.

Before the launch of Moto Z series of smartphones, Moto X phones used to be the flagship devices of the company. However, now that Moto Z phones have occupied that position, Moto X phones should sit right below the Moto Z lineup in the company’s portfolio.

As you can see from the image, the handset looks like a melange of Moto Z and Moto M as far as design is concerned. The smartphone has a huge camera bump at the back (just like the Moto Z smartphones), a fingerprint sensor on the front, and 3.5mm jack along wth Micro-USB port at the bottom.

Apparently, the smartphone will have a 5.2-inch display with its dimensions measuring 150 x 73.8 x 8.4mm. There are no solid details available on the internals as yet.

As far as the launch date is concerned, it’s highly unlikely that it will be launched at the CES next month. Chances are it may be showcased at MWC in 2017.

