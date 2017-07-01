Motorola Moto X4 specifications leaked on Reddit ahead of the launch

Lenovo-owned Motorola is all set to launch the Moto X4 in the market and while the smartphone has been doing rounds in the rumor mill for some time now we have come to know few details about the upcoming device.

Previous rumors have suggested that the Motorola Moto X4 is expected to feature a posh build with glass and metal sandwiched body. Further, the smartphone is also expected to sport a 5.2-inch FHD display with the resolution of 1080p. Under the hood, the device is said to be backed by a 3800mAh battery and is believed to arrive with IP68 certification meaning it will be water and dust resistant.

Moreover, Moto X4 is said to be released on Google's Project Fi in the fourth quarter of this year.

While that is all we have so far, but again as it is with any smartphone we have yet again come across a new leak and this time it is through Reddit. Some general marketing points from a Motorola partner presentation has been leaked on the website.

And the leak further suggests that the device will sport a dual-camera and will be launched as a mid-ranged Android device. The leak also provides the specifications of the smartphone and suggests that the handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chip which is paired with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage.

Moving forward, the device seems to be powered by a 3800mAh battery thus confirming the earlier rumors. The smartphone features a fingerprint scanner that can be used to boot the device. The display of the device seems to come with 5.5-inch with a "3D Glass".

Unfortunately, Moto X4 as per reports will be missing out on the Moto Mods port at the back. So this basically means that this will not be a modular smartphone and it will not support the Moto Mods which is a bit disappointing.