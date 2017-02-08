Motorola Moto Z Play finally receiving Android Nougat flavor

Motorola Moto Z Play users here's news you will cheer about. Lenovo-owned Motorola, after updating the Moto Z and Z Force is now pushing the Android Nougat update to Moto Z Play as well.

The update is now rolling out globally for the all the Moto Z Plays, and the update weighs 1121.1MB. The update is rolling out in an incremental manner, and it may take some time to reach your phone, depending on the region you live.

Also Read: Moto G5 Plus image leaked ahead of the launch: Key specs highlighted

A few days ago, Moto Germany said that they would push the update to Moto Z in March, but the update is already rolling out. Several people in India are already receiving the upgrade. Motorola, officially hasn't released any changelog or features included in the upgrade, but we believe that all the Nougat features to be included in the new update.

Have you received the update? If yes, let us know the new features added to your phone.

SOURCE