Motorola Moto Z Play will start receiving Android Nougat by the end of January

The update will be rolled out incrementally.

Lenovo-owned Motorola had an entirely successful 2016. Under the new owner, the company released semi-modular smartphones in the form of Moto Z series. Unlike LG G5, the Moto Z series were well received by the audience from every corner of the world.

As you might be aware of the fact that Motorola recently started rolling out Android Nougat for their mid-range Moto G (4th Gen) and Moto G Play (4th Gen) smartphones, the company is now slated to release the Android Nougat update to their cheapest modular phone, the Motorola Moto Z Play.

Motorola Germany, on their official Twitter handle, revealed the news saying that the phone will be updated to the latest version of Android by the end of January, which is less than two weeks away from now. However, this news came from the Motorola Germany, but there is no information on when the phone will start receiving an update on other countries including India and the US.

Having said that, Kodoo Mobile, one of Canadian carrier on their Android update rollout map have written that the update will start rolling out from March 4. But, we are expecting the date to be preponed to sometime in February.

SOURCE


