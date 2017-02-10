Motorola Moto Z with Android 7.1.1 Nougat spotted on Geekbench

To recall, Motorola rolled out Android 7.0 Nougat update for Moto Z last year in India. Moving ahead in the race, Moto Z now receives Android 7.1.1 Nougats' sweetness.

Spotted on Geekbench lately, Moto Z listing clearly mentions OS version as Android 7.1.1 Nougat. However, the smartphone vendor, for now, has no official announcement on the same.

Well, with the new leaked listing of the Moto Z, assumptions are such that the Motorola must have already started to test the latest software update.

It should be noted that after the new software update, Moto Z may not receive a wide range of changes, however, Android 7.1.1 Nougat update may bring bug fixes and a few improvements in the user base.

Moving ahead, the leaked listing on Geekbench shows other details about the display, camera, storage and more. Moto Z comes packed with a 5.5-inch display along with five finger gesture support as well.

Furthermore, Moto Z is powered by Snapdragon 820 2.1 GHz quad-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of an internal storage unit.

Well, on the camera front, Moto Z equips a 12MP rear camera with LED flash, while fitting a 5MP selfie shooter above the front display. However, connectivity wise the smartphone comes with various options which include - Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and WiFi.

For further details on Moto Z, read here and stay tuned to GizBot.