Motorola Moto Z2 Force press renders leaked

After launching the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus series smartphones Motorola seems to be geared up to release several other smartphones in the coming days.

While we have been hearing about the Moto E4 and Moto C series smartphone, according to the latest report the company might be also getting ready to unveil a couple of high-end models in the Moto Z series as well. The company is expected to unveil Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force.

SEE ALSO: Moto Z2 moniker surfaces online; likely to be unveiled in June

Besides, we have already seen the Moto Z2 logo that was leaked earlier. However, now a Moto Z2 Force press image has been leaked. The leak comes from SlashLeaks and there are a number of things to notice. This phone seems to have a similar design from its predecessor. However, the design on the back looks much sleek and in fact cleaner with less of an "industrial" design. The camera bump is still present though.

Interestingly, the camera now seems to have a dual-camera system. The flash is placed right below the two sensors nestled in the camera bump. We can also see the Moto Mod magnetic pins on the rear. The front has a similar fingerprint scanner as the Moto G5 Plus, and there seems to be a dual-tone front facing flash. Talking about the body of the phone, it kind of reminds you of the ultra-thin Moto Z from last year.

SEE ALSO: After Moto E4 and E4 Plus, Moto E4 Power clears FCC with 5000mAh battery

We can also spot a Moto branding at the front and logo at the back. Surprisingly, there seems to be a Lenovo logo on the right side of the handset as well.

As of now, we don't have the details regarding the specs of the Moto Z2 series smartphones. It should be revealed soon in the coming days.