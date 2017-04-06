Moto Z2 moniker surfaces online; likely to be unveiled in June

As we are in the second quarter of this year, we can expect many smartphone makers including OnePlus, Lenovo-owned Motorola, Xiaomi, Nokia, and HTC to unveil their flagships. These flagship smartphones are expected to make use of the recent Snapdragon 835 processor under their hood.

We say Motorola over here as the company is expected to announce the Moto Z successor. Going by a tweet from the reputed tipster Evan Blass, the upcoming Motorola flagship smartphone might be dubbed Moto Z2. If you don't remember, the Moto Z is the 2016 flagship smartphone that came with support for the Moto Mods accessories. With this support, users can attach different types of accessories to their smartphone.

Also Read: Moto Z (2017) with an oval fingerprint sensor allegedly shown off in public

What's interesting about the Moto Z2 is that the company assured that the Moto Mods project will be retained for at least three years as it was a huge success for them. Eventually, the accessories launched last year can be used with the Moto Z successor to be launched this year. But, apart from the moniker, Evan Blass has not revealed any further details on the features or specifications of the alleged Moto Z2 smartphone.

Earlier this year, the alleged Moto Z2 was spotted on Geekbench listing. It revealed that the smartphone has the model number XT1650 and comes with high-end specs such as Snapdragon 35 SoC, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and 4GB RAM. We even got to see a leaked photo of this alleged smartphone showing the design of the device's front. This paved way for speculations that there could be an iris scanner on board.

Also Read: Motorola Moto Z with Android 7.1.1 Nougat spotted on Geekbench

Going by the launch pattern of the Moto Z, we can expect its successor to be launched in June this year and released sometime in the third quarter.