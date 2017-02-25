Motorola's Droid Turbo 2, gets long overdue Nougat update from Verizon

Earlier today, word was out that Motorola's Droid Turbo 2, which was launched in 2015, is getting the long over-due update from its exclusice carrier, Verizon Wireless. The software version number of the Nougat update for the Motorola Droid Turbo 2 is "25.11.10.kinzie_verizon.en.US".

It has been seen that there is a delay in rolling out of Android 7.0 Nougat updates to older smartphones.

The device gets the whole lot of features that comes with the Nougat update, like multi-window mode, bundled notifications along with the new emojis. Furthermore the Droid Turbo 2 can also get the December 2016 Android security patches along with the download.

SEE ALSO: Moto G5 along with retail box, removable battery, and accessories caught in images

While as of now we do not have any details on the size of the download file, it is safe to assume it is pretty big one. It is preferable to use a WiFi connection for the update as it would be more stable and faster when compared to mobile data, also as it is an OTA(over the air) roll out, it may take a while to hit the user's device.

SEE ALSO: 12 Moto Mods to be launched in 2017; QWERTY keyboard slider Moto Mod spotted



To recall, the Motorola Droid Turbo 2 which was launched back in 2015, sported a 5.4-inch screen that boasted the company's Shattershield technology, making it shatterproof. Under the hood the device packed a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor and 3GB of RAM.

The phone was launched in two variants, one with 32GB of onboard storage and the other with 64GB of storage space. The device flaunted a 21MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie-shooter and was powered by 3760mAh battery.

Source: