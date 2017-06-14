Motorola smartphone XT1902-2 gets certified by Wi-Fi Alliance: Key features leaked

Motorola is expected to launch several smartphones in the coming days and the company has also already sent out press invites for events that will be held on June 21, 27 and reportedly 30.

However, at present, we don't know which smartphone the company will be launching but Motorola does have handsets like Moto G5s+, Moto X4, Moto Z2 and Z2 Force in the lineup. So it could be anyone of these devices.

While Motorola seems to have a few options, a new Motorola smartphone has just been leaked online. As such, a smartphone with a model numberXT1902-2 has just been granted WiFi certification by the WiFi Alliance (WFA).

And as it has appeared on the certification site, the listing reveals some key features of the device. As per the listing, is powered by Helio P20 chipset, and is running on Android Nougat version 7.1.1. Well, these are the only important details that we can make out from the listing.

As of now, details are scarce, it is hard to tell exactly which Motorola series smartphone is this device.However, a similar device with model number XT1902-03 had also appeared on the Geekbench website just a few days back. XT1902-03 also featured a deca-core Helio P20 MediaTek MT6797 chipset and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

So we are assuming that these two devices to be similar and that this mysterious device could be the successor to Moto M smartphone which was launched last year. Likewise, this could be Moto M2 which has been the subject of many rumors and leaks lately.

In any case, we are expecting more information to pop up in the coming days and as soon as it appears we will provide you the latest update on this matter.