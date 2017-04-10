Motorola will launch Moto E4 and E4 plus as it passes through the FCC

After gaining a wide popularity with G series, Chinese tech giant Lenovo has decided to renovate it's E series. This is an interesting move by the company which is surely going to grab the attention of Moto lovers.

It is known that Moto E phones are normally priced few bucks more than $100. The main focus of E series is to provide the respectable specs and retain the brand name by offering it for a lower price. According to the latest reports, the Motorola device has received the Federal Communications Commission certification successfully with the model number XT1773 and XT1723.

Few sources say that these new devices are nothing but their our own E4 smartphones, but refurbished to form the new models. We can also treat Moto E4 Plus as an elder sibling of the Moto E4 which was spotted in the FCC earlier.

Moto E4 Plus is known for having the largest energy charge by providing a non-removable battery of 5000 mAh in it. With the support to run on Android Nougat 7.0, it is powered by a Mediatek chipset.

As a connectivity option, it supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11-n, 4G LTE, signal line type USB cable connectivity, earphone port, and Bluetooth Low Energy having a version of v4.2. Moto E4 which was spotted on the FCC website earlier features 16GB internal storage and a battery capacity of 4000mAh.

Besides all this, the rumors also claim that the Moto E4 Plus and Moto E4 could be the sequels to the last year's Moto E3 and E3 Power. Currently, no other information are available, but this duo is expected to hit the market soon after clearing FCC certification.

