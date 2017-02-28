MWC 2017; MediaTek Helio X30 SoC details revealed

MediaTek whic is one of the popular samrtphone chip makers has revealed some more details about its most powerful SoC the MediaTak Helio X30.

While the company had already introduced the chip in August last year and was said to be manufactured using a 10nm process, there was few details about the chip.

However, that has changed now. During the MWC 2017, MediaTek has give out some crucial information about the chip.

As per the given infromation, the MediaTek Helio X30 will sporta a PowerVR Series 7XT Plus GPU at a frequency of 800MHz. The 64-bit deca-core CPU will also feature a Tri-Cluster setup with 2.5GHz dual Cortex A-73 cores, 2.2GHz quad Cortex-A53 cores, and 1.9GHz quad Cortex-A35 cores. Additionally, with the LTE WorldMode Cat.10 modem integration, the latest CPU will support two uplink Carrier Aggregation (2CA) and three downlink Carrier Aggregation (3CA) as well.

The MediaTek Helio X30 high-end chipset will also come with 14-bit image signal processors (ISP) that will support two 16-megapixel cameras. It will also come with ClearZoom and Total Noise Reduction technologies for better image quality.

And theres more! The chipset also comes with a new Vision Processing Unit (VPU) to take the load off the CPU and GPU. The MediaTek Helio X30 will support UFS 2.1 storage, and can handle up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM clocked at 1866MHz.

Apart from the MediaTek Helio X30, the company also announced CorePilot 4.0 technology which brings intelligent handling of various tasks and UX on a device to balance out processing power and battery life.

This technology will come with the Helio X30 and the company claims that it will deliver up to 25 percent more power savings over the previous version.

Jeffrey Ju, Executive Vice President and Co-COO of MediaTek said in a statement, "Just like your heart automatically reacts to numerous tasks your body is doing, CorePilot 4.0 automatically directs power where and when it's needed to maintain efficiency. Consumers today demand extreme performance from their smartphones, on top of a long battery life. CorePilot 4.0 perfectly balances power and efficiency, and adapts to users' computing patterns to manage power consumption."

However, currently there is no word on which smartphone will feature the new MediaTek Helio X30 first, but we should hear about it in the coming days.

