MWC 2017: Nokia announces Nokia 6, 5, 3 and the iconic 3310 with price and availability

Nokia or more so HMD Global has just finished its press conference at MWC 2017. And as expected the company is making its comeback to the smartphone world which might be good news for the loyal Nokia fans. Nokia is starting a new chapter with Android and the company aims to deliver a pure Android experience to the consumers.

While the company has already marked its entry by announcing the Nokia 6 Android in China earlier (which has achieved some success), to further take the game to another level Nokia has again unveiled some interesting products at the world's biggest mobile tech event.

SEE ALSO: Blackberry "Mercury" goes official as BlackBerry KEYOne: Features, Specifications, Price revealed

Here are all the products that Nokia has announced.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Nokia 6 HMD Global revealed the Nokia 6 which was launched in China in January in a new avatar. The Nokia 6 will now come in Art Black special edition. Further, the company said that the smartphone will be making its way to global markets soon. In addition, the device will be sold at EUR 299 (approx Rs.21,043). As for the specifications itself, Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The dual-SIM Nokia 6 smartphone comes with a 3000mAh non-removable battery with fast-charging support also. As for the camera, Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, and dual-tone flash, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and further has USB 2.0 port for connectivity, fingerprint sensor in the front, stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos audio enhancement. Nokia 5 At the MWC 2017 event, Nokia also announced a new smartphone dubbed as the Nokia 5. The smartphone is said to come with a 5.2-inch display and the company has said that the smartphone will feature a new antenna solution, will come with an aluminum build and in four color variants. Consumers will have the option of buying the smartphone in tempered blue, black silver, and copper colors. While the specs were not discussed specifically, the smartphone according to reports will feature 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM, 13MP rear camera, and 8MP front camera. The smartphone will probably have 16GB internal storage, will run on Android 7.1.1 and be powered by a 3000mAh battery.

However, the device is said to be priced at EUR 189 (approx Rs.13,301) and should be available in the markets by Q2. SEE ALSO: LG G6 with 5.7-inch FullVision display, Snapdragon 821 chipset, and more launched at MWC 2017 Nokia 3 Continuing Nokia's legacy will be the Nokia 3 Android smartphone. As per the company, the Nokia 3 will come at a price of EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 9,800) and will be available in Silver White, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, and Copper White. The said smartphone will feature a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) HD display and will come with an 8-megapixel wide angle selfie and rear camera. The Nokia 3 is also aid to come with an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass lamination on the body. The Nokia 3 is expected to feature 16GB storage, 2650mAh battery1.3GHz quad core processor and it will run on Android Nougat 7.0. A point to be noted, Nokia has said that the said devices will feature top security with regular updates, Google applications and Google Assistant. Nokia 3310 Yes, Nokia has introduced the iconic 3310 feature phone with a modernized design and hardware. While the phone may bring back a lot of memories, let us see what the new version features. The all-new Nokia 3310's (2017) key feature is that it will offer 22-hour talk-time, one month standby time and basically the company is hinting that it features a really good battery life. Nokia is also bringing the iconic Snake game back with the device. SEE ALSO: Huawei P10 and P10 Plus go official: Specs, features, price and more The Nokia 3310 will come with a 2.40-inch display, 2MP rear camera, 16MB storage, 1200mAh battery with series 30 OS and will be available in Warm Red and Yellow with a gloss finish while will also come in Dark Blue and Grey color with a matte finish. The device has been priced at EUR 49 (approx Rs. 3,500). The company also confirmed that the new Nokia 3310 will be going on sale in India in Q2 2017. Other products in the roadmap Well in the future, Nokia will not only cater to the mobile market but has plans otherwise. According to the company, in the future Nokia will be developing products for home, health and fitness categories. SEE ALSO: Motorola announces Moto G5 and G5 Plus at MWC 2017 While the company has disclosed its plans to enter into a new niche, a spokesperson at the event said that Nokia will once again be the top smartphone player in the said industry as well as it will be celebrating a new era.