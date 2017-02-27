MWC 2017; ZTE unveils the Blade V8 Mini, Blade V8 Lite and a 5G-enabled smartphone

While all the eyes are fixated on the MWC the world's biggest mobile event right now, ZTE the Chinese smartphone has also announced two midrange smartphones as well as a 5G smartphone at the event.

The company has unveiled the Blade V8 Mini and the Blade V8 Lite smartphones that come with interesting features, especially for the photography lovers. In addition, the company has also launched world's first 5G-enabled smartphone compatible with the lightening-fast 5G mobile internet service that networks are predicted to roll out soon.

That being said, let's get down to the features and specifications of the devices.

Blade V8 Mini The key highlight of this smartphone is the dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone. As such, the setup consists of a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. Users will be able to make use of the bokeh effect with simulated apertures in the f/1.0-f/8.0 range and there is a feature for post-capture refocusing also. The selfie camera is 5MP fixed-focus one. The phone comes with a 5-inch 720p display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chip featuring 28nm, 8x1.4GHz Cortex-A53 CPU, Adreno 505GPU. The smartphone has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD. The smartphone will feature a 2800mAh battery and it's fitted inside a body that measures 143.5x70x8.9mm. There is fingerprint sensor on the back and the phone will run on Android Nougat with a ZTE custom skin on top. As for the availability and price, the Blade V8 Mini will be available in various markets across Asia Pacific and Europe, though ZTE has not revealed the price. Blade V8 Lite Another mid-range smartphone from ZTE, but this looks to be a lesser compared to the V8 Mini. As such the smartphone will not feature a dual camera setup but instead pack an 8MP camera st the back with Auto Focus. The selfie camera will come with a 5MP sensor. The smartphone will come with a 5-inch FHD display and it measures 5.65x2.79x0.31 inches (143.5x71x8mm) in diameter. Under the hood, the device will be powered by an MT6750 eight-core chip (basically non-Helio MediaTeks), and it will be coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The phone does come with an additional microSD slot. The smartphone will derive its power from a 2500mAh battery and will run on Android 7.0 OS. The Blade V8 Lite will be available in Italy, Germany, and Spain, and again the price is yet to be revealed. ZTE Gigabit Phone Interestingly, ZTE has announced what might be the world's first 5G smartphone. As per the company, the device will be compatible with ultra-fast 5G mobile internet service that will be coming in the near future. Samsung also announced and unveiled 5G network products at the event. While we don't have details on the device, the company has said the Gigabit Phone is the first smartphone capable of download speeds reaching up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps). It is equivalent to speeds 10 times faster than the first generation of 4G services used today. Additionally, the company says the new smartphone will allow for 360-degree panoramic Virtual Reality video and fast downloads of ultra Hi-Fi music and videos. Commentating on the launch, a ZTE spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to introduce the world's first smartphone with download speeds up to 1Gbps. With the new device, the way people stay connected will be changed forever." "Focusing on 5G technologies will be one of the key priorities of ZTE's global development. ZTE will be very glad to leverage its technology strength and experience in 5G to cooperate with government and business partners to discuss and facilitate the upcoming 5G era." However, as the company has said that the 5G phone is a "forward-looking" smartphone, it could basically mean that it will be concept phone and the Gigabit Phone will never be sold as such. IT could be used to showcase 5G and the possibilities that come with it.