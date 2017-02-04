Mysterious LG smartphone spotted on FCC

While LG might be gearing for the MWC event which is happening later this month, an unnamed LG phone with the model number L63BL has been spotted on FCC.

LG has submitted the test details, a diagram which shows the placement of the label and some specifications of the device.

Android Headline reports that the tests on the device have been successfully done and that this smartphone could be unveiled soon.

LG has also sent the Class II Cover Letter to the FCC and it reveals that this device closely resembles another smartphone that was certified earlier. However, this device seems to have few changes to the PCB.

The report further notes that this mysterious smartphone will support GSM, WCDMA, and LTE bands, including bands in the 850, 1700, and 1900, with LTE bands unlisted on the application.

LG, on the other hand, has issued a confidentiality request letter. This basically means that LG wants the details to be kept secret. It looks like the everything will be revealed when the device is officially released.

As per the speculations, this device's model number does not match any LG phones that have been announced recently. Hence, this means that this could be a limited device or it could be entirely a new range or series of smartphone.