Mysterious Nokia 6 variant passes Wi-Fi certification; slated for global release?

HMD Global, the new parent of Nokia recently announced the Nokia 6 smartphone in China and disappointed many people all over the world by saying that the phone will be exclusive to the Chinese market.

But it looks like HMD Global might announce the Nokia 6 globally as it passes the Wi-Fi certification with a different variant name. The Nokia 6 unveiled in China came out with model number as TA-1000. But, the certified variant of the Nokia 6 has a model number TA-1003, which means that the phone might be released in other markets as well.

But, these are just our assumptions. The Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch 1080p display, powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC and 4GB of RAM. The interesting thing about the phone is its design.

We are hoping that HMD Global will announce the Nokia 6 in other markets as well. The Nokia 6 is already up for pre-order in China via JD.com, but the delivery date is still unknown.

nokia | smartphones | mobiles

